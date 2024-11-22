Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy and NREDCAP Join Forces for Major Renewable Projects

NTPC Green Energy Ltd and NREDCAP have partnered to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration aims to develop 25 GW of solar/wind, 10 GW of pumped storage, and 0.5 MMTPA of green hydrogen, creating over one lakh jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:04 IST
NTPC Green Energy and NREDCAP Join Forces for Major Renewable Projects
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, a renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC, has entered into a significant agreement with NREDCAP to invest in renewable projects totaling Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The collaboration will spearhead the development of 25 GW solar and wind energy projects, alongside 10 GW in pumped storage, and 0.5 MMTPA in green hydrogen production. This ambitious project aims to drive employment, with projections of creating over one lakh jobs.

Naidu emphasized the project's transformative potential for the region, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in India's green energy revolution. Alongside the agreement, NTPC Green Energy Ltd has also launched a significant Rs 10,000 crore IPO, with the price band set at Rs 102-108 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024