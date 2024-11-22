Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide Fate of 'Secular' and 'Socialist' in Indian Constitution

The Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict on November 25 concerning petitions challenging the inclusion of 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar emphasized secularism as a constitutional cornerstone while exploring socialist interpretations within India's welfare state context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:08 IST
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of 'Secular' and 'Socialist' in Indian Constitution
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it would issue a ruling on November 25 regarding petitions seeking the removal of 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Indian Constitution's Preamble. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar emphasized the interpretation of socialism as akin to a welfare state in the Indian context.

The apex court highlighted that secularism constitutes a fundamental element of the Constitution, noting that the 42nd Amendment has faced previous judicial scrutiny. The petitions, submitted by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, along with lawyers Balram Singh, Karunesh Kumar Shukla, and Ashwini Upadhyay, were under review.

During earlier discussions, the bench reiterated that secularism remains a key constitutional principle and advised against viewing 'secular' and 'socialist' strictly through a Western lens. The petitioners, including Swamy, argued that the insertion of these terms in the 1976 Amendment violated the basic structure doctrine established in the historic Kesavananda Bharati case, which limited Parliament's power to alter the Constitution's core features.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024