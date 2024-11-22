SIT Probes Adulteration in Tirumala's Sacred Laddu Prasadam

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is in Tirupati to probe adulteration in the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam. The inquiry comes amid allegations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that inferior ingredients, possibly animal fat, were used during the previous YSRCP government.

The SIT, including state police and FSSAI officials, aims to deliver a report to the CBI within 10 days. Accusations over the laddus led the Supreme Court to order a CBI-led probe. Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board resolved to prohibit political statements in Tirumala, threatening legal action against violators.

Further, the TTD Board decided to enhance ghee quality in the prasadam and address non-Hindu staff issues. Under Chairman BR Naidu, the board tackled 80 issues and resolved to improve technology in temple functions. Noteworthy are plans to utilize AI for reducing darshan times and reevaluate the SRIVANI Trust and tourism corporations' quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)