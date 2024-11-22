Left Menu

SIT Probes Adulteration in Tirumala's Sacred Laddu Prasadam

An SIT has arrived in Tirupati to investigate claims of adulteration in the sacred Tirumala laddu prasadam. The team will submit a report to the CBI within 10 days, following claims of substandard ingredients. The TTD Trust Board adopted new measures to ensure the quality of prasadam and addressed governance issues.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:20 IST
Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam. (File Photo/@TTDevasthanams). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is in Tirupati to probe adulteration in the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam. The inquiry comes amid allegations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that inferior ingredients, possibly animal fat, were used during the previous YSRCP government.

The SIT, including state police and FSSAI officials, aims to deliver a report to the CBI within 10 days. Accusations over the laddus led the Supreme Court to order a CBI-led probe. Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board resolved to prohibit political statements in Tirumala, threatening legal action against violators.

Further, the TTD Board decided to enhance ghee quality in the prasadam and address non-Hindu staff issues. Under Chairman BR Naidu, the board tackled 80 issues and resolved to improve technology in temple functions. Noteworthy are plans to utilize AI for reducing darshan times and reevaluate the SRIVANI Trust and tourism corporations' quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

