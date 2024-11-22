Security Forces Score Major Victory in Naxal Combat in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
In a significant security operation, 10 Naxals were killed by the District Reserve Guard in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces for their courage and efforts to rid Bastar of Naxal influence, aiming for regional peace and development.
In a dramatic clash, 10 Naxals were neutralized by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao praised the security forces' relentless efforts, expressing confidence that Bastar would soon be Naxal-free, ushering in peace and development for the region, as stated to ANI.
Kamlochan Kashyap, DIG South Bastar, revealed that a joint operation was launched based on intelligence about Naxal movement. "Following last week's insights, a joint operation was executed. This morning's encounter successfully eliminated 10 Naxals, with weapons like AK-47s and SLR Rifles recovered," he briefed the media.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the forces for their remarkable bravery and steadfast resolve in eradicating Naxal threats in Sukma. The CM reaffirmed the state's commitment to development and security in Bastar, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism in a post on X.
