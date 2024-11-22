Uttarakhand CM Dhami Prioritizes Development and Transparency
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed food at a recruitment camp and reviewed local development projects, emphasizing timely completion and transparency. Key focus areas included road construction, a medical college, and tourism infrastructure. Dhami also launched a portal for addressing public grievances in Pithoragarh district.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen personally distributing meals to youths attending a Territorial Army recruitment camp in Pithoragarh. His visit was part of a broader review of ongoing development projects in the region.
During a meeting with departmental officials, Chief Minister Dhami evaluated the progress of the under-construction medical college, urging faster completion. Community representatives also proposed a new route to connect the base hospital to the Ulka temple, highlighting infrastructure as a key concern.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of timely and transparent development, focusing on projects like the Dharchula to Tawaghat National Highway. He launched the Sushasan Portal to address public grievances, aiming for effective and accountable governance.
