CJI Khanna: A Gratitude-Filled Homecoming to Delhi High Court

In a heartfelt address at the Delhi High Court Bar Association event, Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna expressed profound gratitude to the Delhi High Court, acknowledging the institution as integral to his distinguished career. "Everything I have achieved owes to this institution," he stated, reflecting on his journey from lawyer to the highest judicial office in the country.

CJI Khanna fondly recalled his days as an advocate and judge at the court, highlighting significant personal anecdotes and memories of early professional struggles. The event also saw Khanna praising the court's advancements in technology, intellectual property rights, and inclusivity, contributing to its recognition both nationally and internationally.

Emphasizing the Delhi High Court's exceptional bar, bench, and case management system, Khanna lauded its efficient and inclusive practices. He also acknowledged the invaluable support received from colleagues in his early career. Judges, senior advocates, and bar officers witnessed this tribute to an institution pivotal to his accomplishments.

