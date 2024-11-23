Left Menu

Australia Crumbles in Perth Test Against India

In the first test match in Perth, Australia's cricket team struggled against India, being bowled out for 104 in response to India's 150. Jasprit Bumrah, standing in as captain, led the charge for India with remarkable bowling figures, securing a 46-run first innings lead.

23-11-2024
In a thrilling opening to the first test in Perth, Australia's cricket team found themselves in a tough spot, being dismissed for a mere 104 runs. The standout performer was Jasprit Bumrah, stepping in as captain for India, who clinched astonishing bowling figures of 5-30.

India, having posted a modest 150 in their first innings, benefitted significantly from Bumrah's efforts, carving out a crucial 46-run lead over the hosts. His delivery precision left Australian batsmen vulnerable, as they struggled to establish a foothold.

Despite the hosts' batting woes, Mitchell Starc managed to score 26, leading the effort for Australia. With the lead secured, India will look to press their advantage in the coming days of the test series.

