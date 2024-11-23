Left Menu

Historic Triumph: JMM and INDIA Bloc's Resounding Victory in Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin praises JMM's Hemant Soren and the INDIA bloc for their electoral win in Jharkhand, criticizes BJP's tactics. As JMM leads with 34 seats, BJP secured 20. BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma concedes defeat, underscores party's commitment to Jharkhand's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:28 IST
Historic Triumph: JMM and INDIA Bloc's Resounding Victory in Jharkhand
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his heartfelt congratulations to Hemant Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and the INDIA bloc following their 'historic' victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Stalin lauded the win as a reaffirmation of 'democracy and secularism,' accusing the BJP of imposing countless challenges during JMM's tenure.

Stalin commended Soren for combating adversities posed by the BJP's alleged misuse of power, describing the election outcome as a testament to the people's faith in inclusive governance. Recent data from the Election Commission showcased JMM's success with 34 seats as of 8:00 pm, with Congress following on 16 and RJD securing 4 seats. The BJP won 20 seats, followed by its allies AJSU, JD(U), and LJP (RV), each with one seat.

BJP's Jharkhand election coordinator, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed personal disappointment over the NDA's underperformance, acknowledging the ardent efforts of the party's activists. Sarma emphasized the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand's growth and the need to respect the democratic choice, vowing steadfast allegiance to the party's efforts to uplift the state in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024