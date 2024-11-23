Historic Triumph: JMM and INDIA Bloc's Resounding Victory in Jharkhand
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin praises JMM's Hemant Soren and the INDIA bloc for their electoral win in Jharkhand, criticizes BJP's tactics. As JMM leads with 34 seats, BJP secured 20. BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma concedes defeat, underscores party's commitment to Jharkhand's development.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his heartfelt congratulations to Hemant Soren, leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and the INDIA bloc following their 'historic' victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Stalin lauded the win as a reaffirmation of 'democracy and secularism,' accusing the BJP of imposing countless challenges during JMM's tenure.
Stalin commended Soren for combating adversities posed by the BJP's alleged misuse of power, describing the election outcome as a testament to the people's faith in inclusive governance. Recent data from the Election Commission showcased JMM's success with 34 seats as of 8:00 pm, with Congress following on 16 and RJD securing 4 seats. The BJP won 20 seats, followed by its allies AJSU, JD(U), and LJP (RV), each with one seat.
BJP's Jharkhand election coordinator, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed personal disappointment over the NDA's underperformance, acknowledging the ardent efforts of the party's activists. Sarma emphasized the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand's growth and the need to respect the democratic choice, vowing steadfast allegiance to the party's efforts to uplift the state in future endeavors.
