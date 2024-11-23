Governor of Karnataka Launches 'Yuva Shuddhi Abhiyan' to Combat Drug Abuse

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot launched the 'Yuva Shuddhi Abhiyan,' a significant anti-narcotic campaign targeting college students, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. This initiative, orchestrated by the Bharatiya Nurses & Allied Sangh, aims to enlighten the youth about the perils associated with drug misuse, as detailed in an official statement.

In his address, Governor Gehlot underscored the indispensable role of young people in crafting the nation's future. He remarked, 'Youth stand as the cornerstone of our society. Building a prosperous and developed India necessitates nurturing an environment that is healthy, innovative, and rooted in values.' The Governor emphasized that the vigor and leadership capabilities of young individuals are vital in establishing a drug-free and empowered community.

Further, the Governor highlighted the necessity for early intervention by parents and educators to guide young minds away from the allure of drugs. He noted, 'A constructive environment is crucial in combatting addiction. Today's lifestyle, combined with stress and social challenges, often drives individuals toward substance use, which is not a viable solution.' Sharing his insights, he expressed, 'Having engaged in numerous anti-drug initiatives, I recognize drug addiction as a grave societal concern, impacting not just physical health but mental and social well-being.'

Governor Gehlot urged the younger generation to be proactive contributors to this cause and to embody positive lifestyle choices as role models. 'A society free of drugs ensures a promising future for forthcoming generations,' he asserted. He also lauded the combined efforts of the Bharatiya Nurses & Allied Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Narcotics Control Bureau Bangalore Zone, and Disha Bodh Sustainable Community Foundation for organizing this pivotal campaign. The occasion was honored by the presence of notable figures such as Jagannath Shastri from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Devanand from the Narcotics Control Bureau, and Jiju Thomas from the Bharatiya Nurses & Allied Sangh.

