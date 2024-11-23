Left Menu

Assam Rifles Hosts Impactful Blood Donation & Marathon Events

Assam Rifles, in partnership with the NCC and Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council, organized a blood donation drive in Agartala, drawing 35 donors. Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles Half Marathon in Shillong, featuring brand ambassador Mary Kom, is set to become Northeast India's biggest running event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:52 IST
Assam Rifles along with NCC organises blood donation camp at Agartala (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a commendable initiative, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the 15 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Battalion and the Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council, organized a 'Blood Donation Camp' in Agartala, Tripura, on Saturday. The event witnessed active participation from 35 benevolent donors, including NCC cadets and serving Assam Rifles personnel. The district authorities lauded this effort as a significant contribution to the public health framework in Tripura, according to an Assam Rifles release.

The Assam Rifles emphasized the essential nature of blood donation in healthcare through the release. It highlighted blood donation's role in bolstering public health, saving lives during emergencies, supporting medical care advancements, and serving as an integral community contribution. Recognized as a mutually beneficial act for both donors and recipients, Assam Rifles has consistently championed such initiatives, conducting the 'Blood Donation Camp' for the Agartala community, the statement added.

In another dynamic engagement, Assam Rifles announced 2012 Olympic medallist Mary Kom as the brand ambassador for the eagerly anticipated half-marathon event in Shillong on November 24. Dubbed the Northeast region's premier racing event, the 2024 edition is poised for record participation, reflecting its burgeoning popularity. The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) Shillong expects attendance from notable figures across government, armed forces, and various sectors, alongside broad geographic representation from 30 Indian states and widespread regional involvement, making it a celebration of athletic camaraderie and regional unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

