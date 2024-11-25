Left Menu

Assam Advantage 2.0: Boosting Investment Horizons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Assam Advantage 2.0 Summit in Guwahati on February 24-25, 2025. The event aims to enhance investment and infrastructure in Assam, with participation from global and national investors, seminars, and cultural performances, promoting a peaceful and investment-friendly state environment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati slated for February 24-25. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the announcement during a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan, detailing plans to invigorate investment and infrastructure development in the state.

With Modi's consent to attend, the summit is set to draw Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for its closing ceremony. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Assam's evolution into a preferred investment destination, credited to its peaceful, terror-free, and agitational-free climate over the past four years. The summit will host seminars targeting various infrastructure sectors.

Invitations will extend to prominent Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, ensuring broad government representation. To amplify the summit's reach, state-led delegations will conduct international roadshows in cities including Singapore, Japan, the USA, the UK, and Dubai. Domestic roadshows will occur in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

A cultural highlight includes a Mega Jhumoir Dance involving approximately 7,500 performers from Assam's tea garden communities. This showcases Assam's rich cultural tapestry and acts as a prelude to the international business dialogue, cementing Assam's role as an investment magnet both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

