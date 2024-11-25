Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments

As the winter session of Parliament approaches, residents of Kochi's Munambam community have taken a stand against the Waqf Act through a peaceful protest. They assert that the act, which is currently being debated for amendments, unfairly grants the Waqf Board ownership over land they've occupied for over a century and a half.

Protestors, following a non-violent approach, have been demonstrating for 33 days, urging the government to reconsider the act that lets the Waqf Board claim their property dating back to purchases made between 1988 and 1993. Despite residing there for 150 years, the Board's recent registration of their land has caused significant distress.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, set for parliamentary review, aims to address longstanding issues of mismanagement and corruption through digitisation and transparency reforms. The Joint Parliamentary Committee continues to gather insights from various stakeholders, striving for a comprehensive reform by the end of the winter session.

