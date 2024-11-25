Left Menu

Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments

Residents of Kochi's Munambam community stage a non-violent protest against the Waqf Act, which they claim wrongly grants the Waqf Board ownership of their land. The community demands amending the act to address mismanagement and reclaim properties, as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill undergoes parliamentary review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:05 IST
Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments
People hold protest against Waqf Act in Kochi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the winter session of Parliament approaches, residents of Kochi's Munambam community have taken a stand against the Waqf Act through a peaceful protest. They assert that the act, which is currently being debated for amendments, unfairly grants the Waqf Board ownership over land they've occupied for over a century and a half.

Protestors, following a non-violent approach, have been demonstrating for 33 days, urging the government to reconsider the act that lets the Waqf Board claim their property dating back to purchases made between 1988 and 1993. Despite residing there for 150 years, the Board's recent registration of their land has caused significant distress.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, set for parliamentary review, aims to address longstanding issues of mismanagement and corruption through digitisation and transparency reforms. The Joint Parliamentary Committee continues to gather insights from various stakeholders, striving for a comprehensive reform by the end of the winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024