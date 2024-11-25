PM Modi Champions Cooperative Movement at ICA Global Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the crucial role of cooperatives in shaping India's socio-economic landscape while speaking at the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024. He highlighted that cooperatives are deeply embedded in India's culture and are essential for the country's future developmental trajectory.

This landmark conference, held for the first time in India, is poised to provide strategic insights for the evolution of the nation's cooperative movement. PM Modi stressed that India's experiences could equip the global cooperative sector with innovative tools and a renewed spirit for the 21st century. He reiterated that while cooperatives serve as a model for the world, they form the foundation of India's lifestyle.

Emphasizing moral development, PM Modi quoted Mahatma Gandhi, stating that the success of cooperatives relies more on ethical values than on membership size. He announced legislative efforts to include more women in cooperative management, reinforcing India's focus on women-led development. Modi also unveiled commemorative postal stamps for the International Year of Cooperatives, celebrated in 2025.

