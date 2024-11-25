Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Preamble's 'Secular' and 'Socialist' Terms

The Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the inclusion of 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble, citing no valid justification for revisiting the 1976 amendment. The Court emphasized that these terms are widely accepted and do not infringe on legislative or constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions seeking to remove the words 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, asserted that there was no legitimate cause to challenge the amendment introduced 44 years ago.

Addressing the arguments made in the petitions, the bench highlighted that there was no pressing need to undertake a detailed examination of the constitutional amendment or its implications. The Court underscored the widespread acceptance of these terms by the Indian populace, noting that their inclusion has not impeded legislative actions, provided they align with constitutional principles.

The petitions, filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and other lawyers, questioned the introduction of 'socialist' and 'secular' through the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency. However, the Court reiterated Parliament's authority to amend the Constitution and clarified that such amendments do not infringe upon the Constitution's core tenets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

