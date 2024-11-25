Supreme Court Upholds Preamble's 'Secular' and 'Socialist' Terms

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions seeking to remove the words 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, asserted that there was no legitimate cause to challenge the amendment introduced 44 years ago.

Addressing the arguments made in the petitions, the bench highlighted that there was no pressing need to undertake a detailed examination of the constitutional amendment or its implications. The Court underscored the widespread acceptance of these terms by the Indian populace, noting that their inclusion has not impeded legislative actions, provided they align with constitutional principles.

The petitions, filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and other lawyers, questioned the introduction of 'socialist' and 'secular' through the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency. However, the Court reiterated Parliament's authority to amend the Constitution and clarified that such amendments do not infringe upon the Constitution's core tenets.

(With inputs from agencies.)