PAN 2.0: Revolutionizing Taxpayer Services in India

The Indian government has greenlit the PAN 2.0 Project, aimed at digitally transforming taxpayer services, aligning with its Digital India vision. With a budget of Rs1,435 crore, the initiative focuses on efficiency, security, and eco-friendly approaches, promising streamlined taxpayer registration and service enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:39 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department. As per an official statement, the project will entail a financial commitment of Rs1,435 crore.

In alignment with the government's Digital India initiative, the PAN 2.0 Project is set to establish PAN as a unified identifier across all digital systems of specified government bodies, according to the announcement. This technological overhaul aims at transforming taxpayer registration services, significantly enhancing them by improving access, accelerating service delivery, ensuring consistent data, optimizing costs through eco-friendly methods, and bolstering security and infrastructural flexibility.

As an ambitious e-governance venture, the PAN 2.0 Project is focused on re-engineering taxpayer registration services through advanced technologies in the PAN/TAN domain. It aims to revamp the digital experience for taxpayers, integrating core and auxiliary PAN/TAN operations, as well as the PAN validation service, thus modernizing the existing PAN/TAN 1.0 architecture, detailed the release by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

