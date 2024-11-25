Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: PM Modi to Lead Commemoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution with celebrations at the Supreme Court of India. A year-long campaign, 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman', will highlight contributions of key figures like Dr. BR Ambedkar, aiming to foster constitutional awareness nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Constitution Day celebrations marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The event is scheduled at the Supreme Court's Auditorium, emphasizing the historical significance of the occasion.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will unveil the Indian Judiciary's 2023-24 annual report and address attendees. The Supreme Court, hosting the event, will have the Chief Justice of India and other prominent judges in attendance. In addition, the central government has declared Monday its decision to observe Constitution Day year-round. This initiative aims to enlighten citizens about the Constitution drafting committee members, spotlighting Dr. BR Ambedkar's pivotal role and the contributions of 15 women in drafting the document.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, announced at a press conference that the 75th Constitution adoption anniversary will kick off a year-long campaign titled 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman'. Efforts will target reaching every village and district, with widespread recitations of the Preamble. This initiative reflects Prime Minister Modi's ongoing commitment to honoring India's Constitution and Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy. Constitution Day, initiated by PM Modi, is celebrated annually on November 26, with activities emphasizing justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as vital governance principles.

The 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman' campaign began with its initial regional event in Bikaner and has since expanded to Prayagraj and Guwahati, aiming to engage communities nationwide. These events highlight the essential role of the Constitution in India's democratic framework and its influence on political, social, and economic developments over the past 75 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

