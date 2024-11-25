CAQM Eases Air Quality Restrictions To Support Education Amid Pollution Crisis

Left Menu

The Commission for Air Quality Management has relaxed certain restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan to allow schools and colleges in the National Capital Region to conduct classes in a hybrid format. This decision comes in response to a Supreme Court order highlighting the importance of prioritizing education amid ongoing air quality issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Monday that it will relax certain measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the educational disruptions due to poor air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR). The revised measures are specifically aimed at benefitting schools and colleges, easing Clause 11 of GRAP Stage-III and Clauses 5 and 8 of GRAP Stage-IV.

The relaxation will allow educational institutions to operate in a 'hybrid' mode, providing students the option to attend classes either physically or online in areas including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. This decision comes on the heels of a Supreme Court order dated November 25 concerning the case of MC Mehta vs Union of India. The court emphasized the importance of education, noting concerns such as students missing out on Mid-Day Meals due to school closures and hurdles faced by students in accessing online education.

In response to these concerns, the CAQM decided that classes up to the 12th standard and college-level education can proceed in a hybrid format, wherever feasible. The commission has urged state governments to consider adopting the hybrid model elsewhere in the NCR, emphasizing swift implementation. These steps are designed to balance educational needs with efforts to combat air quality challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

