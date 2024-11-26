Left Menu

Lorry Tragedy Claims Five Lives in Thrissur

A tragic accident in Thrissur resulted in five deaths as a lorry ran over people sleeping by the roadside. Critically injured individuals were rushed to the hospital, according to local police. Further updates on the incident are awaited.

26-11-2024
Lorry Tragedy Claims Five Lives in Thrissur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, five individuals lost their lives near Nattika in Thrissur when a lorry ran over them while they were asleep on the roadside, police reported on Tuesday.

Local authorities from the Nattika Police Station confirmed that those critically injured were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to gather all necessary details, and more updates on this tragic event are awaited. According to ANI, the incident has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

