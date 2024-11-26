Lorry Tragedy Claims Five Lives in Thrissur

In a devastating incident, five individuals lost their lives near Nattika in Thrissur when a lorry ran over them while they were asleep on the roadside, police reported on Tuesday.

Local authorities from the Nattika Police Station confirmed that those critically injured were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to gather all necessary details, and more updates on this tragic event are awaited. According to ANI, the incident has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)