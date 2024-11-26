Hygenco's Green Partnership: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Energy
Hygenco Green Energies has announced a partnership with Denmark's Topsoe to license technology for its upcoming green ammonia plant in Odisha, India. The plant, set to be operational by 2027, aims to advance the energy transition. Hygenco is also pursuing a $280 million financing for this project.
Hygenco Green Energies, renowned for its pioneering efforts in affordable green hydrogen production, has formed a strategic partnership with Denmark-based Topsoe. The collaboration designates Topsoe as the technology licensor for Hygenco's forthcoming green ammonia plant located in Gopalpur, Odisha.
The ambitious project aims for completion by 2027, marking it as one of the sub-continent's first large-scale green ammonia facilities. This development follows Hygenco's earlier achievement in 2024 when they launched India's inaugural commercial green hydrogen plant.
Amit Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Hygenco, expressed the company's commitment towards contributing to the global energy transition and decarbonization strategies. The partnership with Topsoe is a crucial step in advancing green ammonia production. Meanwhile, Hygenco has secured an MOU with REC for $280 million in debt financing, underscoring robust financial backing for the venture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrills on the Pitch: Odisha CM's ISL Experience at Kalinga Stadium
Odisha's Agriculture Growth Outpaces National Average, Yet Productivity Concerns Linger
Odisha Leads the Way in Millet Promotion at International Conference
Mystery in the Quarry: Human Skeleton Discovered in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Rallies Support in Jharkhand