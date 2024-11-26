Hygenco's Green Partnership: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Energy

Hygenco Green Energies, renowned for its pioneering efforts in affordable green hydrogen production, has formed a strategic partnership with Denmark-based Topsoe. The collaboration designates Topsoe as the technology licensor for Hygenco's forthcoming green ammonia plant located in Gopalpur, Odisha.

The ambitious project aims for completion by 2027, marking it as one of the sub-continent's first large-scale green ammonia facilities. This development follows Hygenco's earlier achievement in 2024 when they launched India's inaugural commercial green hydrogen plant.

Amit Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Hygenco, expressed the company's commitment towards contributing to the global energy transition and decarbonization strategies. The partnership with Topsoe is a crucial step in advancing green ammonia production. Meanwhile, Hygenco has secured an MOU with REC for $280 million in debt financing, underscoring robust financial backing for the venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)