Maharashtra Pays Tribute on 26/11 Anniversary

On the somber occasion marking the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led the tribute ceremony at the Martyrs Memorial in Mumbai. Joining him were Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Governor C P Radhakrishnan, all honoring the sacrifices made by those who died in the tragic events.

The 2008 attacks saw the loss of 174 lives, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, with over 300 others injured. National leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and several union ministers, extended their respects to the brave security personnel who defended against the assailants, reiterating the country's resolve against terrorism.

In a statement shared on X, President Murmu emphasized the nation's gratefulness to the courageous security forces and reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism in all forms. Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored this sentiment, highlighting the global recognition of India's leadership in anti-terrorism initiatives, attributing it to the Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism. The attacks, orchestrated by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who infiltrated Mumbai from Pakistan, targeted multiple landmarks, leaving an indelible mark on India's fight against global terrorism.

