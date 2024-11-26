Left Menu

Mumbai's Resilience Shines Bright: Honoring the 26/11 Martyrs

The 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks saw tributes pouring in for the martyrs. Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, highlighted Mumbai's victory over terrorism through its bustling economy. Officials and leaders remembered the sacrifices while emphasizing India's global leadership in anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:04 IST
Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani paying tribute at Nariman House(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, paid homage to the martyrs at Nariman House. Recalling his visit to Colaba just days after the attack, he spoke of the haunting memories and the resilient spirit of Mumbai that stands victorious against terrorism.

Shoshani expressed that the thriving restaurants and vibrant city life symbolize a triumph over the intentions of terrorists, who aimed to instill fear and disrupt the economy. His remarks underscored the essence of Mumbai's bustling spirit, which serves as the ultimate defiance against terror.

In tribute to the bravehearts, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, and Governor C P Radhakrishnan offered floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded India's global leadership in anti-terrorism efforts, reiterating the significance of a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

