Left Menu

Weak Rouble Fuels Russian Exports Amid Sanctions

Russia's weak rouble is aiding exporting companies by counteracting the negatives of high benchmark interest rates. This devaluation comes amid rising tensions with the West over the Ukraine conflict. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov acknowledges the current exchange rate as favorable for exporters despite ongoing Western sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:09 IST
Weak Rouble Fuels Russian Exports Amid Sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's depreciating rouble, driven by escalating tensions with the West, is proving advantageous for the country's exporters. This devaluation is effectively offsetting the burden of high benchmark interest rates set by the central bank, noted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Tuesday.

The rouble plummeted to its lowest value against the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan since March 2022. The currency's drop follows a new wave of Western sanctions targeting Russia's financial sector, linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Siluanov, speaking at a financial conference in Moscow, highlighted the benefits of the weak rouble for exporters, acknowledging for the first time that Russian authorities do not oppose the currency's current weakness. He emphasized that the exchange rate plays a more crucial role for exports than the interest rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024