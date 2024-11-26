Revolutionary Poultry Vaccine Tackles Marek's Disease Challenge

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new vaccine aimed at combating Marek's disease, a persistent threat to India's poultry industry. This innovative vaccine seeks to address the significant challenges posed by this highly contagious virus.

Marek's disease, which is known to mainly affect chickens, is caused by the Marek's disease virus (MDV), an alphaherpesvirus. The new vaccine has been designed to assist farmers in controlling disease outbreaks, enhancing the health of poultry flocks, and boosting productivity in the sector.

Vinod Gopal, Boehringer Ingelheim India Country Head for Animal Health, stated that extensive trials conducted across various regions confirmed the vaccine's efficacy. It offers early and lasting immunity while playing a vital role in ensuring food security and safety, helping to sustain the poultry industry's growth and stability.

