Reviving Power: NHPC's Mission to Modernize Tripura's Hydroelectric Plant
An NHPC expert team will evaluate the renovation of Tripura's Dumbur hydroelectric plant. The facility closed after a flood. Renovation aims for cost-effective energy production. The NHPC will draft a Detailed Project Report and assess power potential to modernize this critical energy source.
An expert team from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is slated to travel to Tripura to conduct a study essential for the renovation and modernization of the state's sole hydroelectric project, located in Gomati district, according to a government source on Tuesday.
The Dumbur hydroelectric plant, once generating approximately 5 MW of power, ceased operations following a devastating flood that struck in September. This has prompted urgent calls for refurbishment.
Biswajit Bose, Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL), expressed that the NHPC's involvement is crucial to reviving the facility. The NHPC's upcoming tasks include crafting a Detailed Project Report and determining the power potential of the Dumbur plant, given its affordability in energy production compared to gas-based alternatives.
