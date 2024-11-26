Uttar Pradesh Boosts Forensic Capabilities and Expands Transparent Police Recruitment
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the transparent recruitment of police and the enhancement of forensic capabilities at the zonal level. Highlighting India's Constitution Day, he cited new criminal laws aimed at ensuring justice. He noted significant progress in law enforcement since 2017.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has underscored his administration's commitment to transparency in police recruitment and enhancing the state's forensic capabilities. Attending a national conference focusing on forensic science and cybersecurity, Adityanath detailed the installation of forensic labs across the state's zones for thorough investigations.
Marking India's Constitution Day, Adityanath reflected on the country's 75-year journey under the guidance of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. He affirmed the state's dedication to delivering justice and touched on the introduction of three new criminal laws that have been in force since July 2023, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision.
The Chief Minister highlighted the creation of Nyaya Sanhitas designed to protect citizens and ensure evidence-based justice, particularly for crimes warranting over seven years of punishment. Contrasting the current focused efforts with pre-2017 law enforcement struggles, he acknowledged past challenges and vacant posts, noting the recruitment of over 154,000 officers in a transparent manner, with plans to enlarge this workforce and expand forensic facilities further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
