India's Meat, Egg, and Wool Production Show Promising Growth

India's meat industry has seen a significant rise, with production reaching 10.25 million tonnes in the last fiscal year, marking a nearly 5% growth, according to government data released on Tuesday.

West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra lead the meat production chart, contributing significantly to the total output. Meanwhile, Assam recorded the highest annual growth rate (AGR) in meat production at 17.93%, followed by Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

In related sectors, egg production climbed to 142.77 billion eggs, with Andhra Pradesh as the top producer. Wool production showed slight growth, with Rajasthan leading. The data underscores the promising expansion in India's agricultural and livestock sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)