India's Meat, Egg, and Wool Production Show Promising Growth
India's meat production reached 10.25 million tonnes in the last fiscal, reflecting a 4.85% growth over ten years. The top states for meat production are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Egg production climbed to 142.77 billion, with Andhra Pradesh leading. Wool production also saw modest growth.
India's meat industry has seen a significant rise, with production reaching 10.25 million tonnes in the last fiscal year, marking a nearly 5% growth, according to government data released on Tuesday.
West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra lead the meat production chart, contributing significantly to the total output. Meanwhile, Assam recorded the highest annual growth rate (AGR) in meat production at 17.93%, followed by Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.
In related sectors, egg production climbed to 142.77 billion eggs, with Andhra Pradesh as the top producer. Wool production showed slight growth, with Rajasthan leading. The data underscores the promising expansion in India's agricultural and livestock sectors.
