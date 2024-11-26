Left Menu

BLS E-Services Expands Market Reach with Major Acquisition

BLS E-Services Limited acquires a 57% stake in Aadifidelis Solutions Pvt Ltd for Rs 123 crore, enhancing its digital loan services. The acquisition involves an upfront Rs 78 crore investment, integrating ASPL's extensive loan distribution network across 17 regions to boost operational efficiency and market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:08 IST
BLS E-Services Limited, a prominent digital service provider, has successfully acquired a 57% controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions Pvt Ltd (ASPL) for Rs 123 crore. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance BLS's capabilities in the loan distribution and processing sector.

The acquisition values ASPL at Rs 190 crore, emphasizing the potential BLS sees in leveraging the expertise and network of ASPL, which processes loans with 8,600 channel partners across 17 states and union territories. ASPL's monthly loan disbursement averages around Rs 1,500 crore.

An upfront investment of Rs 78 crore includes Rs 25 crore in primary infusion, with additional payments contingent upon meeting EBITDA milestones in the upcoming fiscal years. This move aims to integrate and streamline services and expand BLS's market influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

