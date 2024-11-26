EU's New Sanctions Target Russian Oil and Chinese Drones: A Strategic Response

European Union envoys will convene on Wednesday to deliberate on a 15th sanctions package in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This round will focus on tankers carrying Russian oil and Chinese firms aiding Moscow with drone manufacturing, according to EU diplomats.

The proposal includes adding 29 entities and 54 individuals to the existing sanctions list, which already encompasses over 2,200 entries banning travel and freezing assets within the 27-member bloc. Significant opposition is not anticipated, and a more extensive package is slated for January when Poland assumes the EU's rotating presidency from Hungary, whose leadership has frequently stalled measures aiding Ukraine.

In September, Reuters reported Russia's weapon program in China aimed at long-range drones. Adding 48 tankers to the sanctions list is part of Western efforts to limit Russian oil income via the Group of Seven nations' price cap on Russian oil, which is expected to become less effective over time. The 16th package will likely tighten Russian LNG flow restrictions and expand the "No Russia" clause to prevent EU company subsidiaries in third countries from re-exporting certain goods to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)