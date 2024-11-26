Left Menu

EU's New Sanctions Target Russian Oil and Chinese Drones: A Strategic Response

European Union envoys are set to discuss a 15th sanctions package against Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Key targets include Russian oil transport vessels and Chinese drone manufacturers for Moscow. A significant update in January is expected as Poland takes the EU presidency from Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:05 IST
EU's New Sanctions Target Russian Oil and Chinese Drones: A Strategic Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union envoys will convene on Wednesday to deliberate on a 15th sanctions package in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This round will focus on tankers carrying Russian oil and Chinese firms aiding Moscow with drone manufacturing, according to EU diplomats.

The proposal includes adding 29 entities and 54 individuals to the existing sanctions list, which already encompasses over 2,200 entries banning travel and freezing assets within the 27-member bloc. Significant opposition is not anticipated, and a more extensive package is slated for January when Poland assumes the EU's rotating presidency from Hungary, whose leadership has frequently stalled measures aiding Ukraine.

In September, Reuters reported Russia's weapon program in China aimed at long-range drones. Adding 48 tankers to the sanctions list is part of Western efforts to limit Russian oil income via the Group of Seven nations' price cap on Russian oil, which is expected to become less effective over time. The 16th package will likely tighten Russian LNG flow restrictions and expand the "No Russia" clause to prevent EU company subsidiaries in third countries from re-exporting certain goods to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024