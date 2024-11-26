Left Menu

Abandoned Newborn's Miraculous Survival in the Cold

A newborn girl was found abandoned by a roadside in a village, shivering in the cold. Residents alerted the police, who rushed the infant to a Child Care Centre. The baby is now stable, and an investigation is underway to identify the mother and circumstances of her abandonment.

26-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn girl was discovered abandoned by a roadside early Tuesday morning near a village, her cries piercing the cold dawn and capturing the attention of nearby residents. Wrapped in clothes yet shivering against the biting cold, her plight quickly mobilized the community into action.

Alerted about the situation, Sub-Inspector Ajit Yadav and constable Neema Yadav responded swiftly, reaching the scene by 4 am. They found the infant on the Pipiganj-Jaswal route near Kanapar village, and without delay, moved her to the local police station. The infant was then transferred to the Child Care Centre and later to the district hospital, where she received urgent medical care.

Authorities are taking the matter seriously, having opened an investigation to discover the mother's identity and the reasons for the abandonment. The community is in a state of concern, yet relieved about the baby's stable condition, describing her survival as nothing short of miraculous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

