Swift Action on Paddy Procurement in Telangana
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, instructed officials to expedite paddy procurement and ensure farmers face no issues in selling their produce. He emphasized immediate payment, with a Rs 500 bonus for fine paddy, and called for daily reports and agricultural exhibitions to enhance farming practices.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government is moving quickly to accelerate its paddy procurement process, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging officials to streamline operations and ensure farmers sell their harvest without hassle. In a video conference, Reddy highlighted the unprecedented efficiency in current procurement and payment procedures.
Ensuring fairness and timeliness, the Chief Minister insisted that fine and coarse paddy varieties be dealt with separately, assuring farmers that payments and a Rs 500 bonus for finer produce will be prompt. He also tasked ministers and officers with closely monitoring operations at procurement centers.
Paddy harvested encompasses 66 lakh acres, with more expected. Stressing the application of modern farming techniques, Reddy announced a Mahabubnagar agriculture exhibition and subsequent 'farmers festival' to acquaint farmers with advancements, fostering a supportive agricultural environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
