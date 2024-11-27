Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Measures and Public Reactions
Delhi's air quality remains dire, with several areas marked in the 'severe' category. The CPCB reported an AQI of 301, categorizing the city's air quality as 'very poor.' Residents react, calling for reduced vehicle use and more greenery, while schools adopt hybrid learning amidst the pollution crisis.
Delhi continues to grapple with extreme air pollution, as multiple areas persist in the 'severe' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports an air quality index (AQI) of 301, which falls into the 'very poor' bracket for the national capital.
According to CPCB data recorded by 7 am, locations like Lodhi Road and IGI Airport reached high AQI levels, with places such as Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur exceeding 316. Residents highlight the persistent nature of the problem, expressing that it's an annual issue exacerbated by weather changes.
Citizens are calling for practical measures like reducing road vehicles and promoting greenery. Schools have started hybrid classes due to pollution, adhering to CAQM orders. Meanwhile, visibility around major landmarks like India Gate remains low due to heavy smog.
