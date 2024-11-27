Pioneering Fintech Regulation: India's Global Leadership Against Financial Crimes

In a bid to curb financial crimes, India is implementing the Financial Action Task Force's recommendations to regulate the fintech industry, a government official revealed on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 41st plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group, Vivek Agrawal from the ministry of finance highlighted India's proactive stance on fintech regulation, emphasizing new RBI guidelines for payment gateways.

With a focus on maintaining growth and ease of business, India remains a leader in digital technology while requiring virtual asset service providers to register with the financial intelligence unit.

