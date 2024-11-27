Philippines Faces Health Concerns Amid LNG Energy Push

In Batangas, Philippines, community fears are escalating over the health implications linked to nearby liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plants. Despite government assertions that LNG is a cleaner alternative to coal, residents report a concerning rise in respiratory illnesses.

Local health worker Welita Abanil, expressing the community's anxiety, highlighted deteriorating health conditions and declining fish catches. The ongoing construction of LNG infrastructure has been linked to respiratory issues, particularly among children. Methane emissions from these plants have been spotlighted as significant contributors to air pollution.

The approval of new legislations to expand gas importation has drawn criticism from environmentalists who warn that such moves compromise public health and the environment. The situation underscores the need to reconcile energy demands with sustainable and health-conscious development strategies.

