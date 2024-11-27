Left Menu

Rouble's Stumble: Russian Currency Hits Record Low Against Dollar

The Russian rouble fell beyond 110 to the U.S. dollar, sparking concerns of economic instability. Analysts predict further decline, prompting calls for governmental intervention. Sanctions and market volatility exacerbate the situation, affecting inflation and trade, though benefiting export revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:26 IST
Rouble's Stumble: Russian Currency Hits Record Low Against Dollar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian rouble weakened significantly, surpassing 110 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, a threshold that may push authorities to act in support of the currency. Since early August, the rouble has dropped more than 24%, confounding economists' expectations for a slower decline.

The unexpected plummet has been intensified by over a 20% drop in the stock market this year, as investors move their funds to higher interest-earning deposits. This environment of uncertainty parallels calls from analysts predicting the rouble may reach 115-120 by year's end without intervention.

Compounding concerns, the rouble's descent has heightened inflation pressures, challenging the central bank's monetary policies. Sanctions on Russia's financial sector have only worsened trade volatility, although the weakened rouble benefits state revenues from energy exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024