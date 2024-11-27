India's Power Transmission Push: A Strategic Investment for 2032

India has a strategic plan to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore into its power transmission infrastructure by the year 2032. Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik outlined these plans, detailing them in the National Electricity Plan (Transmission) that extends till 2031-32.

According to the plan, the nation will augment its transmission lines by 1,91,474 circuit kilometers and transformation capacity by 1274 Giga Volt Ampere over the next decade. The government also targets an inter-regional transmission capacity expansion from the current 119 GW to 143 GW by 2026-27, and further to 168 GW by 2031-32.

The initiative not only focuses on upgrading technology and infrastructure within the country but also explores cross-border connections with neighboring countries. The plan opens doors for private sector involvement and ensures growth opportunities within the electricity transmission sector.

