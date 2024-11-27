Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Pavilion Shines at IITF 2024 with Prestigious Gold Medal

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at IITF 2024 emerged as a key player in global trade, earning a gold medal and drawing over 3 lakh visitors. The pavilion highlighted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's development model and showcased the state's diverse industrial and cultural assets, boosting its economic reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:34 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 has made a significant impact by establishing itself as a promising hub for international investment and trade. Earning a prestigious gold medal at the fair's closing ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, the pavilion highlighted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's development model, attracting over 3 lakh visitors. Extensive B2B and B2C interactions at the event resulted in orders worth crores, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's status as a burgeoning economic powerhouse.

On the final day of the IITF 2024, Rakesh Sachan, Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, underlined the state's rapid progression. He stated, "Today, Uttar Pradesh is known not only for its rich cultural heritage but also as an emerging industrial hub contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth."

The Minister lauded platforms like IITF for offering artisans and entrepreneurs a stage for global exposure. Events like these are pivotal in showcasing craftsmanship and innovation, advancing the state's comprehensive development agenda. The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion, featuring over 120 stalls from various districts and sectors, saw notable contributions from Bhadohi, Moradabad, Kannauj, and Varanasi.

Prominent displays included ODOP (One District, One Product) items, handicrafts, and innovative products, underscoring the state's growing presence in both domestic and global markets. Bhadohi's famous carpets, Moradabad's brass crafts, Kannauj's perfumes, and Varanasi's silk sarees were major attractions. The pavilion also celebrated the role of women entrepreneurs with more than 20 stalls exclusively run by women, showcasing products like chikankari embroidery, Banarasi silk, handmade jewelry, and organic goods, blending traditional and innovative elements beautifully.

During the ceremony, the state government recognized excellence in the UP Pavilion with awards. Kanpur's F.K. International received the first prize and Rs 25,000, Noida's Mode Retail Sales and Marketing got second prize with Rs 20,000, and Azamgarh's Weaver Handloom Development Centre earned third prize and Rs 15,000. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

