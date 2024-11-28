Teen's Library Initiative Transforms Lives Across Five Cities

Akarshana Sathish, a determined 13-year-old eighth grader, has remarkably founded her 18th library, this time at Sai Seva Sangh in Moosapet. In a ceremonial gesture, Telangana's Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, officially inaugurated the library on Wednesday.

Her passion for establishing such resourceful facilities was sparked in 2021 during her visit to the MNJ Cancer Children Hospital in Hyderabad. Here, she was deeply moved by young cancer patients seeking books for mental solace. Harnessing the power of community donations, Akarshana has since amassed over 11,000 books to fuel 17 libraries in police stations, orphanages, schools, and community centers.

The widely appreciated initiative has positively impacted thousands across major cities like Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Siddipet. Alongside Akarshana's efforts, Sai Seva Sangh trustee Aruna Pradeep highlighted the organization's vital contribution. Established in 1988, Sai Seva Sangh provides essential education and residential aid to orphaned and underprivileged girls, affecting over 18,000 lives so far. (ANI)

