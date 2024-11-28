Intensified Security Measures Amid West Manipur Crisis

Security operations have been heightened across the vulnerable regions of Manipur as state forces conducted thorough searches in the hill and valley districts, the police confirmed on Thursday. To facilitate safe transport of essential supplies amidst the unrest, vehicles were accompanied by security convoys through sensitive routes.

The Manipur police stated on X that fringe and other vulnerable areas have been under surveillance as part of a broader strategy for area domination. Assurance of secure passage was given to 598 vehicles on NH-37 and NH-2. With strict security measures, checkpoints are operational in key stretches to safeguard these movements.

In an effort to bolster security, 94 checkpoints have been installed across multiple districts, with no detentions made for related violations, according to police reports. Concurrently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has undertaken a thorough examination of recent violent acts in Jiribam and other areas, adhering to directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The violent episode dated November 11 involved armed militants assaulting Borobekra Police Station and surrounding locations, triggering a retaliatory response from police and CRPF, leading to fatalities. This incident has prompted Congress MPs to seek an urgent parliamentary discussion on restoring stability in Manipur, citing government inadequacies in managing the conflict and rising tensions. An adjournment motion has been moved, emphasizing the necessity for peace and justice to preserve the state's social and democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)