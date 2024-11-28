Morning Explosions Rock Ukrainian Cities Amid New Missile Attacks

Explosions were reported Thursday morning in several Ukrainian cities, including Odesa and Kharkiv. The blasts are suspected to be the result of Russian cruise missile attacks, according to multiple local news sources.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, confirmed ongoing missile strikes against his city through a communication on the Telegram messaging app. Regional officials are advising residents to remain in their shelters for safety.

Oleh Kiper, Odesa's regional governor, stressed the importance of vigilance and staying in safe locations as the situation develops. Local news outlets Zerkalo Tyzhnya and Suspilne have been actively covering the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)