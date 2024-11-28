NTPC Green Energy's Solar Surge: A New Dawn in Renewable Power
NTPC Renewable Energy has launched the commercial supply of electricity from the first part of its 55MW solar project at Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. This milestone, achieved by NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., elevates the group's total installed and commercial capacity to 76,530.68 MW.
- Country:
- India
In a significant stride toward enhancing renewable energy production, NTPC Renewable Energy commenced the commercial supply of electricity from its Shajapur solar project in Madhya Pradesh. The project marks a phased launch with 55MW out of the planned 105MW now operational.
As part of NTPC Green Energy Ltd—a subsidiary of the state-run power entity NTPC Ltd—the Shajapur project underscores India's commitment to bolstering its sustainable energy output. Effective from midnight on November 29, 2024, this milestone reflects NTPC's continued investment in renewable resources.
The development raises NTPC group's installed and commercial capacity to an impressive 76,530.68 MW, cementing its position as a formidable player in the global energy landscape. These expansions are pivotal to meeting India's growing energy demands sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Bypolls in Madhya Pradesh: A Political Showdown
Bypoll Battle: Low Turnout Marks Early Voting in Madhya Pradesh
High-Stakes By-Elections Witness Early Voter Turnout in Madhya Pradesh
CM Yadav Urges Voter Turnout as Key Assembly By-Elections Unfold in Madhya Pradesh
Democracy in Action: High Stakes Bypolls in Madhya Pradesh