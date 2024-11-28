Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy's Solar Surge: A New Dawn in Renewable Power

NTPC Renewable Energy has launched the commercial supply of electricity from the first part of its 55MW solar project at Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. This milestone, achieved by NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., elevates the group's total installed and commercial capacity to 76,530.68 MW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:52 IST
NTPC Green Energy's Solar Surge: A New Dawn in Renewable Power
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward enhancing renewable energy production, NTPC Renewable Energy commenced the commercial supply of electricity from its Shajapur solar project in Madhya Pradesh. The project marks a phased launch with 55MW out of the planned 105MW now operational.

As part of NTPC Green Energy Ltd—a subsidiary of the state-run power entity NTPC Ltd—the Shajapur project underscores India's commitment to bolstering its sustainable energy output. Effective from midnight on November 29, 2024, this milestone reflects NTPC's continued investment in renewable resources.

The development raises NTPC group's installed and commercial capacity to an impressive 76,530.68 MW, cementing its position as a formidable player in the global energy landscape. These expansions are pivotal to meeting India's growing energy demands sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024