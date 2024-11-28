Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Sambhal: Rumors and Arrests Amid Mosque Survey Violence

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spreading rumors following a stone-pelting incident in Sambhal. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain accused political leaders of misinformation, while police confirmed involvement of minors. Security persists as violence leads to multiple arrests and fatalities during a mosque survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police arrests a man for allegedly spreading rumours in Sambhal (Photo/Uttar Pradesh Police). Image Credit: ANI
In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, police have apprehended a man identified as Farhat for allegedly disseminating rumors related to the recent stone-pelting incident on November 24. Authorities have charged Farhat under Sections 170, 126, and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The situation has sparked controversy, with senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain alleging threat reception due to misinformation linking him to the violence. Jain criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, SP's Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq, and others for allegedly spreading false allegations regarding his involvement.

The atmosphere remains tense as Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed the involvement of three minors in the unrest, which erupted during an ASI survey of a Mughal-era mosque. Security forces have maintained a strong presence in the area, with 27 arrests made and seven FIRs registered in connection with the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

