Himachal Pradesh Speaker Proposes Global-Inspired Legislative Session

Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, announced a groundbreaking initiative for an Assembly session focused on development and global collaboration. Inspired by his recent tour to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, Pathania aims to enhance governance through non-partisan discussions.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Pathania emphasized the significance of non-political debates in driving progress. He plans to consult the Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition to bring this vision to life. The upcoming winter session in Dharamshala from December 18-21 will complete the Assembly's 27 sittings for the year.

Pathania's proposal draws from his insights at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Sydney. He praised the UK Parliament's CPA Bill and emphasized ethical governance, accountability, and economic collaboration. His experiences abroad, including learning sustainable tourism in Australia and New Zealand, will be applied to tap into Himachal's potential.

During interactions with the Indian diaspora, he discussed investment opportunities in elder care and self-help groups. In New Zealand, he observed organic farming and adventure tourism, proposing similar initiatives for Himachal. Pathania suggested developing tribal tourist villages, using Maori communities' success as a model.

His visit to Japan highlighted youth empowerment, work ethics, and Kaizen principles, crucial for Himachal's global image. Pathania advocated promoting Himachal as a premier tourist destination, reflecting on Korea's resilience and cultural influence.

He urges Indian missions abroad to challenge stereotypes of India and market Himachal effectively. Pathania also encouraged international investment, offering a conducive environment for business innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)