India Stands Firm in Global Fight Against Money Laundering

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated India's dedication to combatting money laundering and terrorism financing. Speaking at the 41st Eurasian Group Plenary Meeting, he highlighted India's proactive measures and alignment with FATF standards. The government has strengthened laws against economic crimes and utilizes tools like UPI to bolster financial integrity.

Updated: 28-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:42 IST
Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, emphasized India's ongoing commitment to fighting money laundering and terrorism financing at the 41st Eurasian Group Plenary Meeting in Indore, which he inaugurated alongside EAG Chairman Yuri Chikhanchin and Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra.

Chaudhary praised the Eurasian Group's contributions to global efforts against financial crime on its 20th anniversary, highlighting India's proactive compliance with FATF standards. He insisted that this does not lead to complacency, as the risk landscape is continually evolving, and vigilance remains crucial.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has tightened legal provisions against economic offenses and promotes initiatives like 'Clean Wealth' and UPI to strengthen financial integrity, according to Chaudhary. Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, echoed these sentiments, recognizing global cooperation as essential for peace and prosperity.

