Army Partners with NPCC for Campus Development and Aids Maharashtra Elections

The National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) and the Army Institute of Nursing have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the Institute's campus in Guwahati. The signing ceremony took place at HQ 51 Sub Area, involving Major General RD Sharma of the Army Institute and Dr. YL Singh from NPCC.

Parallel to this development, the Indian Army demonstrated commendable dedication during Maharashtra's assembly elections by enabling participation in remote and Naxal-affected locations. On November 20, the Army's strategic deployment of advanced light helicopters ensured election officials and electronic voting machines reached areas lacking proper connectivity.

Operating extensively between November 17 and 20, the Army's operations comprised 140 sorties over 77 hours, transporting over 900 passengers and significant cargo. During the subsequent de-induction from November 20 to 21, the forces maintained their momentum, executing an additional 56 sorties and successfully transporting hundreds more passengers and logistical material.

(With inputs from agencies.)