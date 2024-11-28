Mumbai Police Arrest Man After Pilot's Tragic Death in Powai

In a tragic incident, Mumbai Police have apprehended Aditya Pandit after the alleged suicide of pilot Srishti Tuli in the Powai area. The arrest came following a complaint by the deceased's relative, leading to an FIR under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations revealed that Pandit, originally from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has no prior criminal record. According to ACP Pradeep Mirale, Tuli's body was taken to Seven Hills Hospital, and Powai officers initiated an investigation, sending the body for a postmortem examination by experts.

With the court mandating Pandit's custody until November 29, Police Inspector Ganesh Patil spearheads the investigation in pursuit of decisive evidence. While no previous criminal charges exist against Pandit in Maharashtra, authorities are scrutinizing his background for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)