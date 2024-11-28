Left Menu

Mumbai Police Arrest Man After Pilot's Tragic Death in Powai

Mumbai Police have arrested Aditya Pandit following the suspected suicide of pilot Srishti Tuli. Her relative filed a complaint, resulting in an FIR under IPC Section 108. Pending investigation, Pandit is in police custody, with authorities probing further for clues in the high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:12 IST
Mumbai Police Arrest Man After Pilot's Tragic Death in Powai
ACP Pradeep Mirale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Mumbai Police have apprehended Aditya Pandit after the alleged suicide of pilot Srishti Tuli in the Powai area. The arrest came following a complaint by the deceased's relative, leading to an FIR under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations revealed that Pandit, originally from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has no prior criminal record. According to ACP Pradeep Mirale, Tuli's body was taken to Seven Hills Hospital, and Powai officers initiated an investigation, sending the body for a postmortem examination by experts.

With the court mandating Pandit's custody until November 29, Police Inspector Ganesh Patil spearheads the investigation in pursuit of decisive evidence. While no previous criminal charges exist against Pandit in Maharashtra, authorities are scrutinizing his background for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

