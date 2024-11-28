India Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meeting in Kochi

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) convened the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting in Kochi, Kerala, setting the stage for the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-24) beginning November 29, 2024. Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who opened the event, emphasized the ICG's vital role in search and rescue efforts.

During the meeting, National SAR Awards were distributed, honoring outstanding contributions in maritime safety. Among the awardees were MV Singapore Bulker for the Merchant Vessel Category, and Indian Fishing Boats Paramita 5 and Bahubali in the Fishing Boat Category. Various agencies participated, demonstrating collaborative efforts towards shared maritime safety goals.

Since its inception in 2002, the NMSAR Board has focused on policy and safety improvements. This year's meeting stressed enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to bolster maritime safety. It reinforced the commitment of agencies to safeguard maritime operations, maintaining a secure framework in Indian waters.

