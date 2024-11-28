India-Russia Meeting Strengthens Military Ties

The fourth meeting of the India-Russia Working Group on Military Cooperation successfully wrapped up in Moscow, showcasing the ongoing partnership between the two nations. Co-chaired by Lieutenant General JP Mathew for India and Lieutenant General Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich for Russia, the agenda focused on strengthening military ties.

The Working Group underscored the critical need for continued knowledge-sharing and collaboration in strategic areas. In a significant development, the group agreed on expanding joint exercises, aiming to enhance operational synergy. Both countries have a history of conducting numerous joint exercises across land, air, and sea domains.

This cooperation builds on a 2000 Declaration of Strategic Partnership, which was elevated to a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership level in 2010. The group's discussions provide a framework to assess existing engagements and explore new collaboration areas, addressing evolving security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)