Rachin Ravindra Reflects on Memorable CSK Win and Batting with Dhoni
After leading Chennai Super Kings to a victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, Rachin Ravindra shared his experience of batting with legendary MS Dhoni. Ravindra's unbeaten 65 from 45 balls secured the win, while Dhoni's presence added a special touch to the memorable game.
Following a resounding victory over Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings' opener Rachin Ravindra shared insights into his remarkable experience batting alongside former captain MS Dhoni during the IPL 2025 encounter. Ravindra's unbeaten 65 off 45 balls, with four sixes and two boundaries, clinched the win at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Dhoni joined Ravindra in the 19th over when CSK required only four runs, and his presence on the pitch left an indelible mark on the 25-year-old. Though playing just two deliveries without scoring, Dhoni's significance was clear, with Ravindra describing the moment as 'special' at the post-match press conference.
Ravindra highlighted the electrifying atmosphere created by Dhoni's arrival and reflected on his composed approach in the final over, securing victory with a boundary off Mitchell Santner. He acknowledged Dhoni's towering influence in CSK's history and expressed certainty about more triumphant finishes by the iconic player in the future.
