Controversy Erupts Over Andhra Pradesh and SECI Power Deal

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has countered allegations regarding a purported link to the Adani Group in a power deal. Reddy insisted that the controversy originated with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) and not any third party like Adani.

Addressing the media, Reddy pointed out that the power procurement agreement was a central government understanding with the state, facilitated by SECI's offer for low-cost power. He emphasized that the deal, which includes significant savings for Andhra Pradesh, was directly negotiated with SECI.

In response to media reports suggesting otherwise, Reddy announced plans to issue defamation notices to news outlets disseminating false information. The former Chief Minister vowed to pursue legal action should the organizations fail to retract within 48 hours of notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)