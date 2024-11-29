Odisha Hosts High-Profile DG-IGP Conference with Modi and Shah

As Odisha gears up for the prestigious All-India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are slated for a high-profile visit to Bhubaneswar. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special welcoming sand art for the dignitaries, underscoring the anticipation surrounding the event.

This prominent conference, confirmed earlier by Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandran, will run from November 29 to December 1, focusing on evaluating and improving the nation's law and order situation. Harichandan emphasized the event's significance, highlighting Odisha's first-time role as conference host.

The gathering expects to attract senior police officials nationwide, with Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating on November 29, and PM Modi participating on November 30 and December 1. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi expressed readiness to welcome leaders including NSA Ajit Doval, reiterating Odisha's commitment to facilitating meaningful discourse.

