Odisha Hosts High-Profile DG-IGP Conference with Modi and Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are set to visit Odisha for the All-India DG-IGP Conference. The event, emphasizing law and order issues and systemic improvements, marks Odisha's first time hosting the conference. Senior police officials from across the country will attend in Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:12 IST
Odisha Hosts High-Profile DG-IGP Conference with Modi and Shah
Visuals of the sand art made by the artist (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As Odisha gears up for the prestigious All-India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are slated for a high-profile visit to Bhubaneswar. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special welcoming sand art for the dignitaries, underscoring the anticipation surrounding the event.

This prominent conference, confirmed earlier by Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandran, will run from November 29 to December 1, focusing on evaluating and improving the nation's law and order situation. Harichandan emphasized the event's significance, highlighting Odisha's first-time role as conference host.

The gathering expects to attract senior police officials nationwide, with Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating on November 29, and PM Modi participating on November 30 and December 1. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi expressed readiness to welcome leaders including NSA Ajit Doval, reiterating Odisha's commitment to facilitating meaningful discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

