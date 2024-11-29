Odisha Hosts High-Profile DG-IGP Conference with Modi and Shah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are set to visit Odisha for the All-India DG-IGP Conference. The event, emphasizing law and order issues and systemic improvements, marks Odisha's first time hosting the conference. Senior police officials from across the country will attend in Bhubaneswar.
- Country:
- India
As Odisha gears up for the prestigious All-India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are slated for a high-profile visit to Bhubaneswar. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special welcoming sand art for the dignitaries, underscoring the anticipation surrounding the event.
This prominent conference, confirmed earlier by Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandran, will run from November 29 to December 1, focusing on evaluating and improving the nation's law and order situation. Harichandan emphasized the event's significance, highlighting Odisha's first-time role as conference host.
The gathering expects to attract senior police officials nationwide, with Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating on November 29, and PM Modi participating on November 30 and December 1. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi expressed readiness to welcome leaders including NSA Ajit Doval, reiterating Odisha's commitment to facilitating meaningful discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. Enjoys Robust Revenue Growth in H1 FY2025
Sridhar Vembu: Pioneering Technological Growth at ABVP Conference
Judicial Commission Probes Alleged Police Torture in Bhubaneswar
Islamic Scholar Advocates Unity at Major Peace Conference
Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Dominate UN Climate Conference in Baku